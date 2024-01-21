Small asteroid hits atmosphere over Berlin

21 January 2024 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

A small asteroid exploded in the sky over Berlin on Sunday night, the Bild am Sonntag said, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

The fireball left a long trail of light in the sky. The celestial body could also be observed in Leipzig and Prague. According to NASA calculations, it was supposed to fall in Nehnhausen in the federal state of Brandenburg. The asteroid, as the newspaper notes, had a diameter of only about 1 meter. Most of the rock was probably burned.

Search teams are expected to hit the area on Sunday to look for debris as it could be worth several hundred thousand euros.

The arrival of the asteroid was known in advance. It was precisely calculated by experts. This was only the eighth time such an event could have been predicted, the newspaper said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz