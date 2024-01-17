Number of EU mission patrols in Armenia reaches 1500

17 January 2024 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks the dispatch of 1500 patrols of the European Union Mission to Armenia's border regions. Azernews reports referring to the tweet on the X account of the EUMA mission.

Today, #EUMA marks 1500 patrols to the border areas. 🇦🇲🇦🇿 The Mission is tasked with observing and reporting on the situation on the ground. #EUMA conducts patrols from 6 operating bases in Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni & Ijevan. pic.twitter.com/nyg1zpeos8 — European Union Mission in Armenia (@EUmARMENIA) January 17, 2024

It is noted that the mission is tasked with observing the situation on the ground and preparing a report.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, when asked about the increase in the number of civilian missions of the European Union, said that on December 11, 2023, the EU decided to expand from 138 to 209 and added:

"It is a neutral mission that operates exclusively on Armenian territory and has no executive function, the EU Council said in a statement. It is intended for two years to promote stability in Armenia's border regions and normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The European Union Civilian Mission to Armenia (EUMA) started its work on February 20, 2023.

