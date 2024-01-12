Yuima Nakazato to be center of new exhibition

12 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Calais Lace and Fashion Museum in France will host the Yuima Nakazato Beyond Couture exhibition from June 15, 2024 to January 5, 2025, which will demonstrate how the Japanese designer's work intersects with innovation, tradition and advanced technology, as well as how he develops sustainable fashion inspired by the work of the Japanese designer, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will feature more than 50 pieces of clothing from Nakazato's collections, created by him from 2016 to 2024.

In addition to clothes, the exhibition will include accessories, fashion sketches, technical drawings, fabric samples, fashion photos and videos explaining the creative process of creating collectible outfits. For example, the development of innovative fabrics and production processes.

Yuima Nakazato was born in Tokyo in 1985. In 2008, he graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp (Belgium). The winner of many awards, including the Innovation Award in 2008 for his graduation collection, which introduced the origami technique into fashion. The avant-garde fashion designer presented his first collection in 2010. Since 2016, he has been showing his collections in Paris twice a year during Haute Couture Week, becoming only the second Japanese fashion designer after Hanae Mori to take part in the prestigious Paris event. He is known for his experiments in the use of recycled materials and 3-D printing to create clothes.

