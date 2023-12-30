Azerbaijan changes procedure for deciding on military eligibility of citizens

30 December 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The procedure for deciding on military eligibility of citizens called up for urgent active military service has been changed in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The issue was reflected in the amendment to the law “On military duty and military service”, approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the draft, the final medical examination for making decisions specified in Articles 15.2.2-15.2.5 of this law (15.2.2. - on fitness for non-combat active military service; 15.2.3. - on granting deferment from conscription with recognition as temporarily unfit for active military service due to health conditions; 15.2.4. - on unfitness for active military service in peacetime, with limited fitness in wartime; 15.2.5. - on disqualification for military service both in peacetime and wartime) will be conducted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan through the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation.

The procedure for conducting the final medical examination will be determined by the State Agency for Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz