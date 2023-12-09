Belarus, Equatorial Guinea to fish in Atlantic Ocean together

9 December 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus and Equatorial Guinea may set up a joint venture for fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. Possible cooperation avenues were discussed as Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Sergei Bartosh met with the Equatorial Guinea minister of agriculture, livestock and rural development, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.

Sergei Bartosh arrived in Equatorial Guinea as part of the Belarusian government delegation.

During the negotiations the parties discussed promising cooperation avenues. Those include the construction of agrotowns and the training of Equatorial Guinea specialists in Belarusian agriculture education institutions, the possibility of setting up a Belarus-Equatorial Guinea joint venture for fishing for aquatic biological resources in the Atlantic Ocean, their processing, and export. The parties identified the provinces where further work will be done to build the agrotowns.

Negotiations were also held at the end of the day to reconcile the bilateral cooperation documents Belarus and Equatorial Guinea are supposed to sign at the top level, the press service of the Belarusian Agriculture and Food Ministry said.

