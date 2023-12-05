$227.9 bln allocated for National Projects over five years — Russian PM

5 December 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has allocated about 21 trillion rubles ($227.9 bln) for implementation of National Projects over five years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Huge resources were allocated for implementation of National Projects. Total funding over five years from all sources, according to approved data sheets, stood at about 21 trillion rubles. About three trillion rubles ($32.6 bln) were directed from the federal budget this year," the Prime Minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed a year ago to pay special attention to six areas, Mishustin said. These are the expansion of foreign economic interaction with promising partners from friendly countries, strengthening of technology and provision of financial sovereignty, advanced development of transport, public utilities and social infrastructure, increase of citizens’ welfare and support of maternity, childhood, and families with children.

"We should rely on exactly these six points in our current activity. Certainly, arising challenges should also be addressed. Responses to them are either formulated already as new projects or the work is in progress on them," the Prime Minister noted.