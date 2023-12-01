Charles III: COP28 could be an important turning point in the fight against climate change

1 December 2023 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, which is taking place in Dubai, can be an important turning point on the way to real transformational actions in the fight against climate change, Azernews reports, citing King Charles III of Great Britain telling at the World Climate Action Summit organized within the framework of COP28.

The British king noted that for many years of his life, he has been trying to convey the truth about the existing threats faced by the modern world in connection with global warming, climate change, and loss of biodiversity.

"Recurring cyclones are hitting island nations such as Vanuatu and Dominica. India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are experiencing unprecedented floods, and East Africa is suffering from drought. Last summer, Spain, Greece, the United States and many other countries, including Canada, experienced the most severe wildfire season in recorded history... We need to take a pause to realize the danger these climate changes pose," said Charles III.

He added that the world do not quickly restore the unique economy of nature based on harmony and balance, which is our main pillar, our own economy and survival will be at risk.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz