Climate change threatens health of mothers and children around the world

25 November 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Forest fires, floods, heat waves, droughts and other natural disasters pose a serious threat to the health of children and pregnant women, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) believe that the international community is underestimating the scale of the impact of climate-related events on maternal and child health.

The Joint Call to Action, published ahead of the COP28 climate conference, proposes seven urgent actions. In particular, the report calls on countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, finance climate solutions and take into account the interests of pregnant women, babies and children when developing national policies.

Rising temperatures around the world are also contributing to the spread of infections, which are especially dangerous for children and pregnant women.

«Climate change poses an existential threat to us all, but babies, children and pregnant women face some of the greatest impacts,» WHO Spokesman Bruce Aylward warned.

The unique health needs of women and girls were highlighted by UNFPA representative Diene Keita, calling for action taking into account the situation of this population group.

UNICEF representative Omar Abdi pointed out the vulnerability of children's bodies and psyches to environmental pollution.

"The moment has come to finally put children's issues on the climate change agenda," he said.

