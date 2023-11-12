Turkish Pegasus Airlines to start operating in December at Kutaisi International Airport

12 November 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Pegasus Airlines will start operating flights at Kutaisi International Airport from December 22, Irakli Karkashadze, the Director of the United Airports of Georgia, said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Karkashadze said the final stage of “the long and difficult negotiations”, which had started before the pandemic, was successfully completed with Pegasus Airlines at the World Routes aviation forum in Istanbul.

He noted Istanbul was a new destination from Kutaisi airport, which would serve transit routes, “We are sure it [...] will have a significant impact on the regional and economic development of Imereti [region]”, he added.

Pegasus will offer flights between Georgia’s western city of Kutaisi and the Turkish city of Istanbul three times a week.

The Turkish airline has been operating in the market since 1990, carrying out flights to 130 destinations in 50 countries. It has also been successfully operating flights from Tbilisi and Batumi international airports for years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz