Pakistan to share experience with Kyrgyzstan in field of halal industry

11 November 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

The issue of cooperation in the field of halal industry was discussed in Bishkek by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov with a delegation from Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

The fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Edil Baisalov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches great importance to Kyrgyz-Pakistani friendship and the development of cooperation in both trade, economic and social-humanitarian spheres. He focused on certain aspects of interaction between the two countries, in particular the development of cooperation in the field of industry and agriculture.

The Deputy Head of the Cabinet also proposed to continue work to increase cooperation in the field of tourism, culture and sports, as well as broadcasting, which will make a significant contribution not only to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties and friendship between the two peoples, but also to the preservation and dissemination of cultural and spiritual values of two countries. He proposed to continue activities to deepen contacts in the field of education between universities and scientific organizations of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

The head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Minister of Energy Muhammad Ali noted the Pakistani side’s commitment to further strengthening and deepening cooperation between the two republics in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Following the meeting, a number of documents were signed, in particular:

Minutes of the fourth meeting of the Kyrgyz-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation;

Agreement between the Center for the Development of the Halal Industry under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan and the Standards and Quality Control Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology of Pakistan.

