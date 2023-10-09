TikTok registered as a taxpayer in Uzbekistan

9 October 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

TikTok Pte. Ltd. will now pay VAT as a provider of electronic services, the Tax Committee said, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

However, interestingly, access to TikTok is officially limited in Uzbekistan. Since July 2, 2021, the company has been included in the register of violators of the rights of personal data subjects.