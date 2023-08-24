Russian and Armenian PMs meet

24 August 2023 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has suggested speeding up work in all areas of cooperation with Armenia. Mishustin made the suggestion during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan before an extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Azernews reports.

“We value friendship, partnership, and allied relations with Armenia. Despite the difficult external economic situation, trade and economic relations with Armenia are growing stronger, trade is increasing. This is the effect of Armenia’s participation in the EAEU. We record an increase in the effectiveness of interaction with all participating countries,” Mishustin said.

