Turkish automobile company Togg aims to manufacture 70,000 Units by 2024

19 August 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, and Treasury and Finance Minister, Mehmet Şimşek, undertook a comprehensive tour of the Togg production and technology campus. Accompanying them was the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye, Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, who joined in observing the manufacturing stages of Togg, Azernews reports.

Post-visit, Minister Kacır disclosed that the number of Togg T10X units delivered in the first half of August had already surpassed the cumulative count for July. He confirmed that a total of 28,000 units of Togg T10X would be manufactured by year-end. Highlighting the milestone of over 2,000 Togg vehicles already on the roads, Kacır pledged steadfast support for Togg to become a successful brand not only domestically but also on the global stage. He emphasized, "By initiating Togg's production on October 29, 2022, we embarked on our Republic's 100th year with the creation of our national smart car. Production levels are progressively escalating, bearing witness to the ascent of Turkish industry's manufacturing prowess."

Mehmet Fatih Kacır emphasized Türkiye's evolution into a nation with inherent capacity to manufacture high-caliber, technology-driven, and research-intensive industrial products. He unequivocally reaffirmed the Turkish State's steadfast dedication to fortify the domestic Togg brand, ensuring its ascendancy not only within the national spectrum but also on the international stage. Kacır highlighted the staggering demand with 177,000 pre-orders for Togg, elucidating that the annual production quantum would surge 2.5 times to 70,000 units in the ensuing year.

During his site visit, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek undertook an extensive review of the Togg vehicles emerging from the production line. Exemplifying his admiration for the technological finesse displayed, Şimşek commended the seamless incorporation of 90% automation in the manufacturing process, deeming it a remarkable achievement. He characterized the facility as an unparalleled technological hub, characterized by advanced technology, exceptional efficiency, and substantial operational capabilities. Concluding his remarks, Şimşek hailed the accomplishment as a momentous triumph for Türkiye and extended his appreciation to all contributors who propelled this achievement.

