Italian writer Murgia dies aged 51 after cancer battle

11 August 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Italy on Friday was mourning left-wing novelist, playwright and journalist Michela Murgia, who has died at the age of 51 after a battle against cancer, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The left-wing Sardinian writer frequently spoke out a many issues, including euthanasia and LGBTQ+ rights.

Murgia, the winner of the prestigious Premio Campiello literary prize in 2010, had announced that she had a fourth-stage kidney tumor in an interview with Corriere della Sera in May.

In the same interview she said her wish was to die when Premier Giorgia Meloni was no longer at the helm of the executive, saying she considered her government to be "fascist".

At the time of the interview Meloni replied that she too hoped Murgia would live long enough to see a different premier.

Born in the Sardinian town of Cabras in 1972, she made her literary debut in 2006 with the novel Il Mondo Seve Sapere (The World Must Know), a satire about exploitation in a telemarketing call centre that was made into a play of the same name and adapted for the 2008 film Tutta la Vita Davanti (Whole Life Ahead).

Her 2009 novel, Accabadora, won several awards including the Campiello and the Mondello International Literary Prize.

Last month she married the actor and director Lorenzo Terenzi.

---

