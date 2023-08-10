Kuwaiti company to shoot documentary film about history of Kyrgyzstan

10 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Kuwaiti company Vidago Art Production plans to make a documentary film about the history of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The documentary is aimed at promoting the country's tourism and cultural potential among the Arab and European audience. The possibility of its joint production yesterday in Bishkek was discussed by First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Imanaliev and General Director of the Kuwaiti company Ali Abbas Al-Naki.

Imanaliev announced the readiness of the ministry to provide information assistance in visiting places of historical and cultural heritage. Following the meeting, the sides agreed to develop bilateral cultural cooperation and work together to increase the recognition of Kyrgyzstan in the Arab world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz