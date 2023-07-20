Chinese CAMC plans to invest $16 million in several projects in Kashkadarya region

20 July 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

CAMC Engineering is investing $16 million in projects in the Kashkadarya region, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

During the visit to China, the delegation headed by the governor of the region met with representatives of the Chinese company CAMC Engineering. The parties agreed to create a tourist zone "Kaynar" in the Kitab district of the region, which will serve up to 200 thousand foreign tourists a year, as well as to develop a master plan for the territory according to international standards.

An agreement was also signed on attracting direct investment in the amount of $15 million for the construction of a cableway in the city of Kitab.

Following the negotiations, the sides reached an agreement on attracting $16 million in investment for the projects.

Another important issue raised at the meeting was the joint development of a special economic zone near Karshi International Airport. CAMC Engineering plans to attract other Chinese companies to implement this project.

In addition, the transit potential of the Kashkadarya region was noted during the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. From the region, Chinese entrepreneurs can have access to the Afghan market.

