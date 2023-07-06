Roscosmos head to hold talks with G20 counterparts in India

6 July 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Roscosmos state corporation Yury Borisov will hold bilateral negotiations with G20 colleagues at the Space Economy Leaders Meeting in India's Bangalore, the corporation's press service said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The corporation's head is expected to hold a number of bilateral negotiations with partners from the space agencies of G20 member states during a visit to India," the press service said.

Borisov took part in a plenary session of the G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting, it said.

"In his speech at the plenary session, the Roscosmos head affirmed the importance of cooperation on global space projects, including the deployment of a large groups of satellites to provide high-speed Internet access and high-definition digital television for over 80% of the world's territory, alongside Internet of Things services and the transmission of ultra-high resolution remote sensing data to Earth," the press service said.

Borisov also told the audience about the creation of large groups of satellites as part of Russia's Sfera project and "the readiness to cooperate with foreign partners in jointly developing this program and using its results," the press service said.

Bangalore is hosting a G20 Space Economy Leaders Meeting on July 6-7.

---

