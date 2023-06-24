House arrest for YouTuber in accident that killed boy

24 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A 20-year-old YouTuber who was driving a car involved in a Rome road accident in which a five-year-old boy named Manuel died last week was granted house arrest on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Matteo Di Pietro, who had been in jail, is under investigation for vehicular homicide over the collision between his SUV Lamborghini and the Smart car driven by the boy's mother in the Casal Palocco area of the capital.

It is suspected that the crash may have been caused by a YouTube challenge involving Di Pietro and the other four occupants of the powerful car.

Prosecutors have ordered a series a reports by consultants to reconstruct what happened.

These include analysis of the cell phones of the five people in the SUV to see if there are any relevant videos, photos or messages and technical reports on the speed the vehicle was travelling at.

---

