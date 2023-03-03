Tesla's gigafactory in Mexico to create over 5,000 jobs, says foreign ministry

3 March 2023 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla's planned gigafactory in Mexico will create 5,000 to 6,000 jobs and attract an investment flow of up to 5 billion U.S. dollars, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry welcomed the company's Wednesday confirmation that its next gigafactory will be built in Santa Catarina, a town in northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

The factory will contribute to the company's electric car production and help develop technologies for clean energy storage, said Tesla's CEO Elon Musk.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Tuesday that Tesla's new plant agreement includes a series of commitments to address the problem of water scarcity in the northeastern state.

The plant will be constructed near the state capital Monterrey, the president said, noting that it represents a "considerable" investment that will create many jobs.

