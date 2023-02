7 February 2023 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Roads in the earthquake-affected areas are blocked in Türkiye, Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay told local media.

He noted that for 48 hours the passage through the roads in Hatay, Kahramanmaras, and Adiyaman is prohibited for all modes of transport, except for those needed in the earthquake-affected areas.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz