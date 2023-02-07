Kazakhstan ready to provide food aid to Türkiye

7 February 2023 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is prepared to provide food aid to Türkiye, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, said, Kazakh media says.

“Helping a brotherly country is important to us. If the need arises, we must provide assistance. We are ready to help. For this, a special request from Türkiye must be received”, Karashukeyev said.

The minister added that a special foundation providing international assistance operates in Kazakhstan. The services of the foundation will be utilized, should Türkiye extend a request.

This offer is an addition to an earlier made commitment to provide assistance to Türkiye’s search and rescue effort.

Kazakh rescuers have already reached Gaziantep and commenced their work.

