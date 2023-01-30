Erdogan: Türkiye to continue relations with all Turkic states

30 January 2023 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Relations with the Turkic states are improving day by day. We will never leave our brothers alone, especially Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

He made the remarks during the meeting with representatives of the public and youth organizations.

"We will never leave our brothers alone, especially Azerbaijan. This applies not only to the Turkic states, I would like to note the level of relations with Libya. We are making efforts with determination to restore peace in this country. We support and will continue our relations with all Turkic states, namely with Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan. This also applies to our relations with Tajikistan," he said.

