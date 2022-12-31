Kyrgyzstan boosts coal exports to Uzbekistan in 11M2022

31 December 2022 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The volume of coal exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan has increased over the year, Trend reports citing the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics.

According to statistical data, Kyrgyzstan exported 1 034 036 tons of coal to Uzbekistan from January through November 2022, which is an increase of 11 percent over the same period in 2021 (931,073 tons).

During the reporting period, the value of Uzbek coal imports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $32.2 million, which is an increase of 17.9 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year ($27.3 million).

Thus, Kyrgyzstan ranked 2nd among the main coal exporting countries to Uzbekistan in the first 11 months of 2022, while Kazakhstan took the 1st place with 1.2 million tons of coal exports to Uzbekistan for $51.2 million ($39.4 per ton).

Overall, Kyrgyzstan exported goods to Uzbekistan worth $254 million in 11 months of this year, which is 79.2 percent more than in the corresponding period of last year ($141.7 million).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz