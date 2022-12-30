Kyrgyz state coal producer unveils output data in 11M2022

30 December 2022 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Coal mining enterprises of Kyrgyzstan produced 3.1 million tons of coal from January through November 2022, Kyrgyzkomur, the state enterprise of Kyrgyzstan, told Trend.

Coal mining by regions of Kyrgyzstan during the reporting period:

- Naryn region (1.4 million tons);

- Osh region (851,866 tons);

- Batken region (682,218 tons);

- Jalal-Abad region - (177,632 tons)

According to the forecasts of the state enterprise, in December of this year, the volume of coal production in Kyrgyzstan will amount to 262,200 tons.

It should be noted that in order to stabilize coal prices in the southern region of Kyrgyzstan and organize coal exports to Uzbekistan, the State Enterprise "Kyrgyzkomur" is working on obtaining licenses for the right to use subsoil in order to develop several sites," said Kyrgyzkomur.

The several sites are:

- the "Markai" of the Kok-Jangak field in the Jalal-Abad region with balance reserve of more than 8.9 million tons of coal;

- the Tuyuk-Kargash site, located in the Uzgen district of the Osh region with a balance reserve of more than 36 million tons,

- as well as the Beshburkhan Mine, located in the Nookat district of the Osh region - more than 38 million tons.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz