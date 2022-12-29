Syrian Defense Ministry describes meeting of Syrian, Turkish defense chiefs as positive

29 December 2022 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Moscow meeting between the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers took place in a positive atmosphere, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

The ministry pointed out that the Russia-brokered meeting involved the Syrian defense minister and the director of Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate, as well as the Turkish defense minister and the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization.

"The parties discussed numerous issues. The meeting was positive," the ministry said in a statement, cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Türkiye earlier held a trilateral meeting in Moscow, discussing the Syrian crisis, the refugee issue and joint efforts to combat terrorist groups. The Russian Defense Ministry specified that the parties had emphasized the need to maintain dialogue to continue efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria and the region in general.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz