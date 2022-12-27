Israel's exports reach record-high in 2022

27 December 2022 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's exports have registered a year-on-year increase of 10 percent in 2022 to reach a record high of over 160 billion U.S. dollars, according to estimates issued by the Ministry of Economy and Industry on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the second consecutive year that exports, which make up about a third of Israel's economy, reached a record-high level, according to the statement.

Israel's main export partners are the United States, Britain, China, India, Ireland and the Netherlands, it adds.

Continuing a trend that began in 2021, the export of services in 2022 exceeded the export of goods, with services accounting for about 51 percent of all Israeli exports. Programming service constitutes 42 percent of the exported services, while research and development services account for 14 percent of the exported services.

The export of goods also grew significantly, registering an increase of about 15 percent compared to that of 2021. The most significant growth in the export of goods was seen in the chemical industry products, diamonds, and electrical and mechanical equipment.

"The Israeli economy maintained stability and growth this year as well, thus enabling Israeli industry to meet a variety of challenges," the statement quoted Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai as saying.

