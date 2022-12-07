South Korean KOICA backs Uzbekistan's IT sector through number of projects

7 December 2022 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

South Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is implementing 3 projects within its Startup Tech Ecosystem Promotion program to support IT sector in Uzbekistan, the agency told Trend.

According to KOICA, first is "Project for Creating Startup Supportive Ecosystem and Stimulating Entrepreneurial Growth in Uzbekistan" with the total budget of $5.5 million.

"The project which is being implemented in 2020-2024 provides for the development of Uzbekistan youth entrepreneurship and creation of the ecosystem foundation through online/offline support systems for startups, and therefore improving related systems and environment," the agency said.

Second project is "Building foundation and strengthening capabilities for sustainable growth of IT Park in Uzbekistan". The duration of the $4.5-million project is 2021-2025.

"This project aims at establishing the foundation for growth of the Uzbekistan IT industry and enhance the competitiveness of IT companies, strengthening institutional capabilities through establishment of operation/management strategy," KOICA said.

The last project is "Establishment of Innovative Business IT Education System at the Tashkent University of Information Technologies for Better Higher Education in Uzbekistan" which worth $5 million and planned to be implemented in 2022-2027.

"Third project aims at promoting the dissemination of new models of higher education through creating and disseminating a model for training of qualified personnel in the field of innovative ICT in the digital economy, as well as a model of linking industry-university," the agency said.

