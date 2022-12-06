Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 6 2022

Iranian currency rates for December 6

6 December 2022 21:44 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 6

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to December 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,085 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 6

Iranian rial on December 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,119

51,658

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,591

44,868

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,037

4,068

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,223

4,304

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,928

5,954

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

517

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,707

136,411

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,722

18,762

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,763

31,295

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,406

5,393

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,146

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,952

31,295

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,497

26,933

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,407

2,396

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,254

1 Russian ruble

RUB

671

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,197

28,563

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,959

31,074

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,714

41,143

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,145

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,062

32,237

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,682

8,643

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,031

5,976

100 Thai baths

THB

119,883

120,995

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,614

9,577

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,202

32,297

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,085

44,212

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,932

8,938

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,587

15,492

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,715

2,698

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,690

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,994

75,310

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,172

4,171

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 309,781 rials, and the price of $1 is 295,127 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 296,540 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,513 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 380,000-383,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more