Syrian Army kills ISIS leader

2 December 2022 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

ISIS leader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed by the Free Syrian Army last month, according to the US military, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“This operation was conducted by The Free Syrian Army in Dar’a province in Syria. ISIS remains a threat to the region,” US Central Command Spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

Buccino said CENTCOM and Washington’s partners remained focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS.

