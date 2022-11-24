BTS's golden maknae makes history at FIFA World Cup Qatar

24 November 2022 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

BTS's golden maknae Jungkook has released a long-anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 original soundtrack, Azernews reports.

The singer's track immediately won the hearts of BTS ARMY and football fans.

Jungkook became the first Korean artist to perform at a FIFA ceremony. He also became the first artist to have an official solo track for the FIFA World Cup since Ricky Martin for France (1998).

At the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, Jungkook shared the same stage with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi.

The star duo gave some unforgettable emotions to the sports and music fans and made their hearts beat faster in delight.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

This is the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

The final is due to be held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, 2022, which is also Qatar National Day. The reigning World Cup champions are France.

--

