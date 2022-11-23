Gas price in Europe up above $1,400 per 1,000 cubic meters

23 November 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of gas in Europe climbed above $1,400 per thousand cubic meters during Wednesday trading, according to ICE data. The gas price has increased by over 10% in total since the start of trading day, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

December futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,431 per thousand cubic meters, or to 133.8 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

