Turkish electric TOGG car mass production to kick off soon

By Suayip Alabay

The mass production of Turkiye’s home-grown electric car - TOGG will kick off on October 29 with a spectacular inauguration ceremony, Yeni Shafak reports.

Preparations are underway at TOGG's Gemlik facility for the ceremony, which will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and about 3,000 guests, including heads of state. Work is being done in and around the facility at a breakneck pace. Landscape work is being carried out meticulously as the highway providing access to the facility is being built.

Road signs have already been installed to provide easy access to the facility. The factory's entrance was marked with 'Welcome' signs in both Turkish and English and the main entry gate of the complex was completed.

Gemlik facility covers an area of 1.2 million square meters and has been developed with the hard labor of 5,000 employees over a two-year period. The complex is divided into several divisions, ranging from the test track to the battery plant, and from the paint line to the assembly line. A technological center has also been constructed within the plant for citizens to test the car. When completed, the plant will have 4,500 employees.

TOGG's technologically advanced electric car in the C-SUV segment is expected to sell 100,000 units in the first year. Vehicles that will be built by the end of 2022 will be submitted to various nations across the world for approval. Following the debut of C-SUV cars in March 2023, sedan, MPV, hatchback, and B-SUV car production is set to commence. By 2024, the facility, which is aiming for maximum capacity, will be producing 175,000 cars per year.

TOGG will first be offered at the home market before being considered for export. Its exports are estimated to take 15 months depending on the success in Turkiye. Germany and France will be the first to benefit from exports. The cars will thereafter be sent to Scandinavian nations where electric vehicles are widely used. TOGG export will be prioritized based on the predominance of electric vehicles in other countries.

Turkish and foreign companies have also rolled up their sleeves to be a part of the project. Many partners, ranging from start-ups to global conglomerates, are involved in cooperation with TOGG. Along with thousands of big and small solution partners, Aselsan, Vestel, THY, TUSA, TAI, Shell, Trendyol, Hopi, Miles&Smiles, Paycell, Etiya, SmartIX, BlindLook, Bosch, Farasis, and Pininfarina are among the firms involved in the cooperation.

The C-SUV with serial number 01 will be brought off the assembly line at the event and is expected to be presented to President Erdogan. According to the statements, the state has guaranteed the purchase of 30,000 TOGG vehicles. TOGG CEO Gurcan Karakas earlier stated that the state's purchase guarantee would not be fulfilled immediately, but that 30,000 cars will be supplied over a 15-year period.

The world-renowned olive orchards around TOGG’s Gemlik Factory attracted attention. The industrial management declared the olive tree as TOGG’s symbol and planted several olive trees within and outside the facility. Olive trees, which are widely known as a symbol of peace, represent that the home-grown initiative will bear fruit for a long time. It is also intended to use the olive tree and its derivatives as natural materials in TOGG production in the future.

TOGG's domestic supply rate will be 51 percent in the first stage, with local suppliers accounting for 75 percent. The company is expected to reach a 68 percent domestic supply rate in three years.

“We shall work hard to make strategic technologies locally. Our investments in this area have also begun. TOGG will provide Turkey with 50 billion euros with over 7 billion euros to the current account deficit,” Karakas stressed.

---

