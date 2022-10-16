US announces new $725m military assistance package for Ukraine

16 October 2022 08:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The United States will send Ukraine an additional $725m package of weapons and other military assistance, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Washington’s newest military package includes more ammunition for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.3bn since the start of Joe Biden’s administration, the Department of Defence said in a separate statement.

The US has sent 20 HIMARS to Ukraine and has promised 18 more that would be delivered in the coming years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz