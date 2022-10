15 October 2022 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

At least 40 people have died following an explosion in a coal mine in Turkish Bartin province, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters on October 15, Trend reports via Turkish media.

"The number of victims has reached 40. Those who have suffered serious injuries are being provided with medical assistance," the minister said.

The explosion occurred last night.

