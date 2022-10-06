N.Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says

6 October 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, following joint missile drills by South Korea and the United States and a return of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the sea between Korea and Japan in response to North Korea's recent missile tests, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Thursday's missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since it fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan on Tuesday.

