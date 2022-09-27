Kazakhstan eyes exporting grain to Pakistan, Iran

27 September 2022 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The restrictions on grain export have been lifted in Kazakhstan since September 10, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin told reporters after the government meeting, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"We have enough grain. Besides, the Food Contract Corporation has purchased [grain for reserve], so we don’t experience threats [of grain deficit]," Zhumangarin said.

He also answered the question to which countries Kazakh grain is planned to be sent.

"I had preparations for consultations with Pakistan and Iran. When we were in Samarkand, the Head of State [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] held meetings with the presidents of Pakistan and Iran and gave specific instructions. Next week, we’ll hold talks about not only supplies [of grain], but also the expansion of transport logistics, and optimization of work intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation," the minister explained.

"There is a whole block of issues. We have big plans for exports because we were set with the task of doubling non-commodity exports," added Zhumangarin.

