Israel launches missile attacks on Syria

Israel on Wednesday night launched missile attacks on targets in Syria, leaving the international airport in the northern city of Aleppo and military sites near the capital Damascus with material damage, the Syrian military said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local news said the Israeli missiles which hit Aleppo's airport came from over the Mediterranean. About an hour later, missiles that were fired from over Lake Tiberias in northern Israel hit military sites near Damascus, the military said.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles fired from Israel, the Syrian military noted.

