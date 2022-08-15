Biden says US, India to jointly defend rule-based order

15 August 2022 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

US President Joe Biden said the US and India will join forces to defend rule-based order as the Asian country celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence from the UK, Trend reports citing TASS.

"India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity" he said in a statement.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," the statement said.

Biden said the US is home to about four million Indian-Americans.

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its independence from the UK on Monday.

