ISS partners confirmed they will work on using station beyond 2024 — NASA

11 August 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

ISS partner countries confirmed they will work on using the station beyond 2024, NASA said on its website, Trend reports citing TASS.

NASA made the announcement in a blog post following a meeting of the International Space Station Multilateral Coordination Board.

"The board, tasked with coordinating the management of the space station, also discussed extension of space station operations beyond 2024," NASA said in the post. "Each partner confirmed it will continue to work through respective government processes on station extension and utilization beyond 2024."

Partner representatives from the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan / the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos were in attendance at the meeting.

Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 28 that Russia had made a decision to end its participation in the ISS after 2024. He said on Rossiya-24 television on July 29 that the precise time of Russia’s pullout from the ISS program will depend on the station’s condition.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz