Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries for 6M2022
By Trend
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $7 billion from January through June 2022, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
During the specified period, Uzbek exports of goods and services to the EAEU countries amounted to $2.4 billion, while imports amounted to $4.6 billion.
The volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion from January through June 2022.
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries from January through June 2022:
|
Name of the country
|
Trade turnover (million USD)
|
Export (million USD)
|
Import (million USD)
|
Russia
|
4 065.3
|
1 220.1
|
2 845.2
|
Kazakhstan
|
2 109
|
624.7
|
1 484.3
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
589.2
|
483
|
106.2
|
Belarus
|
204.6
|
47.8
|
156.8
|
Armenia
|
10.6
|
8.4
|
2.2
--
