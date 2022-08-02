Uzbekistan reveals foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries for 6M2022

2 August 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries amounted to $7 billion from January through June 2022, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the specified period, Uzbek exports of goods and services to the EAEU countries amounted to $2.4 billion, while imports amounted to $4.6 billion.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan increased by 32.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($18.5 billion), reaching $24.5 billion from January through June 2022.

Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan with the EAEU countries from January through June 2022:

Name of the country Trade turnover (million USD) Export (million USD) Import (million USD) Russia 4 065.3 1 220.1 2 845.2 Kazakhstan 2 109 624.7 1 484.3 Kyrgyzstan 589.2 483 106.2 Belarus 204.6 47.8 156.8 Armenia 10.6 8.4 2.2

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz