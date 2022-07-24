China develops Omicron vaccines through multiple technical routes

24 July 2022 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

China is currently conducting monovalent and multivalent vaccine research and development against Omicron variants through multiple technical routes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Chinese vaccines still protect against severe illness and death caused by Omicron variants, said Feng Zijian, executive vice president and secretary general of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association. Feng made the remarks at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 on Saturday.

The monovalent inactivated vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in Zhejiang, Hunan, and Hong Kong.

The tetravalent recombinant protein vaccines have obtained approved documents for phase III clinical trials in the United Arab Emirates, and relevant studies have been carried out.

