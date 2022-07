16 July 2022 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively has ended in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

After the bilateral meeting, the delegations met in an expanded format, where regional, transport and other issues were discussed.

