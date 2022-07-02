Norway to provide EUR 1B in aid to Ukraine

2 July 2022 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Norway will provide a EUR 1 billion aid package to Ukraine by the end of this year and throughout the next year.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

He said he had arrived in Kyiv to announce Norway's support for Ukraine and its people. He added that Norway would provide EUR 1 billion to help people in need and support measures to rebuild Ukraine.

