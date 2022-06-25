Wildfires in southwest Türkiye totally under control - minister

25 June 2022 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Wildfires in the Mugla province of Türkiye are totally under control, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Türkiye Vahit Kirisci said, Trend reports.

According to him, the forest fires raging in Marmaris for several days damaged an area of 4,500 hectares.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the wildfires.

As many as 1,169 units of special equipment, 63 aircraft, and 4,587 personnel were involved in extinguishing the fires.

---

