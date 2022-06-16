Iranian currency rates for June 16

16 June 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to June 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,631 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 16 Iranian rial on June 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,647 50,566 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,907 41,949 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,096 4,120 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,189 4,207 1 Danish krone DKK 5,869 5,884 1 Indian rupee INR 538 539 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,604 136,545 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,291 20,352 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,230 31,157 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,384 32,488 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,217 26,200 1 South African rand ZAR 2,621 2,617 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,431 2,430 1 Russian ruble RUB 731 720 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,174 29,004 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,154 30,160 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,207 45,214 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,578 33,626 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,699 8,718 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,256 6,232 100 Thai baths THB 120,102 119,853 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,515 9,498 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,522 32,532 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,631 43,772 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,558 9,610 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,338 14,313 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,844 2,851 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,434 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,773 78,824 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,788 3,788 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,721 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,188 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,109 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,234 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz