By Trend

The Chinese mainland Saturday reported 226 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 166 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Apart from Shanghai, 10 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 33 in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 1,203 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Saturday, out of a total of 1,492 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 448 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Saturday, there were 6,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

