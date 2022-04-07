By News Center

Turkey has delivered two attack helicopters (ATAK) to the Philippines, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

“Another day for our defence industry to be proud of! We are delivering our ATAK helicopters to the Philippines for the first time abroad,” Turkey's Defence Industry Chief Ismail Demir wrote on his Twitter account.

A delivery ceremony for ATAK helicopters, which were exported for the first time, was staged in Manila, the Philippines' capital.

Demir attended the ceremony held at Col Jesus Villamor Air Base to introduce two Atak helicopters and a C-295 transport aircraft into the Philippine army's inventory.

The defence chief emphasized that the state-to-state agreement inked between the two nations in 2018 significantly contributed to the defence industry growth.

“We are taking our close ties between the two nations to a new level,” Demir said adding that the ATAK helicopter is one of the best in its class.

He emphasized Turkey's willingness to assist the Philippine armed forces in terms of equipment and training.

"Developing the Turkish defence industry is also an invitation to friendly countries like the Philippines. We can achieve many successes together," Demir underlined.

In the previous statement made by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), it was stated that the company will deliver a total of six T129 Atak helicopters to the Philippines. It was noted that four pilots and 19 technicians from the Philippines completed the training.

TUSAS General Manager Temel Kotil said that they will complete the delivery of a total of six helicopters to the Philippines in 2022.

The Turkish defence industry, which took an important step with the first overseas delivery of the Atak helicopter, is preparing to announce new exports to the Philippines and other countries.

Underlining the Philippines’ additional demands, Kotil said: “These are being discussed, we have offered as well. Maybe we may not sign a deal here, but I hope we will sign it in the coming days.”

Kotil stressed that the Atak is a helicopter that draws a lot of attention and that 30 helicopters are scheduled to be supplied to Pakistan.

