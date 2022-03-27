By Trend

US President Joe Biden says Europe must end its dependence on Russian energy, Trend reports citing TASS.

Speaking on Saturday in Warsaw as part of a visit to Poland with a speech on the situation around Ukraine, the American leader said he would like to send a "signal to the rest of Europe".

"This new battle for freedom has already made some things crystal clear. First: Europe must end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels," Biden said. And we, the United States, will help," the head of the American administration promised.

From his point of view, in the long term, all countries will need to move as soon as possible to the large-scale use of clean, renewable energy sources. "And we will work together to make it happen," Biden noted.

---