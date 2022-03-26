By Trend

Indian laboratories, which took part in the Nepal Lab expo, which began in Kathmandu on Thursday, have found the Nepali market to be a good destination.

The Nepal Lab Expo is a Business to Business (B2B) event held in Nepal for the development of research, analytical, simulation, and biotechnology fields.

Because the bulk of the manufacturers are in Nepal, one of the company representatives, Rohit Tiwari, said that we can really focus on providing quality products, and that those who come here (at the exhibition) have shown an ardent aversion to our products.

The annual meeting will feature exhibitors from the pharmaceuticals, Research & Development, Quality Control, Food Processing, Education, Diagnostics, and Chemicals industries.

The trade relationship between Nepal and India has been too long, it has lasted for decades, and we have been exporting to Nepal.

Since the emergence of COVID, the number of hospitals is also increasing, and another exhibitor Ankur said that this platform has given us the ability to supply various personnel and hospitals in Nepal.

For the show, over 200 companies have shopped, with Indian companies dominating the topography.

