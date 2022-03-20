By Trend

Georgia’s petroleum and petroleum oils imports from Iran in January 2022 amounted to $184,450, which is an increase of 845 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 ($19,510), Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The same figure also increased by 15.7 percent, compared to $159,350 worth of petroleum and petroleum oils imports from Iran in December 2021.

However, Georgia’s petroleum and petroleum oils imports from Iran in January 2022 decreased by 17.1 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 ($222,610).

Thus, Iran ranked 14 among main petroleum and petroleum oils exporters to Georgia in January 2022. Meanwhile, Romania ($19.1 million), Turkmenistan ($13.9 million), and Azerbaijan ($11.7 million) were top on the list.

Georgia’s total imports of petroleum and petroleum oils in January 2022 amounted to $72.7 million – an increase of 98 percent, compared to $36.7 million over the same period of 2021.

